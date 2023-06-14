Rising Star: Tre’Zure Jobe returns home to finish career with Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch It Kansas) - Tre’Zure Jobe was all business when she entered the transfer portal from Emporia State ahead of her final year of college basketball.

A two-time All-American with more than 2,000 career points for the Hornets, she kept her list of hopes for her next program short and sweet.

”When you’re a high schooler they throw all the big flashy stuff at you - i’ve been through it. That doesn’t matter to me,” Jobe said. ”I still wanted to be in a winning program and a program that I can see myself coming back to potentially after I’m done playing and giving back.”

What better place to do so than in her hometown. The former state champion and all-state pick from South committed to Wichita State in May, picking first-year head coach Terry Nooner and the Shockers over a host of Power 5 schools.

”No better way to finish my collegiate career than at home and get to see people I haven’t seen in years,” she said. “I mean, it was an easy choice. ... Them actually knowing who I am not just on the court but off the court - I like to have a relationship with the coaches.”

Those relationships run deep. Nooner’s coaching career traces back to the AAU Club Missouri Phenom, which Jobe played in. She also played in front of Nooner in yearly exhibitions while he was on the staff at KU.

But the best relationship, and the biggest key to bringing Jobe home, was Antwain Scales. He led the South Titans to four-straight 6A girls basketball state champions and was Jobe’s prep head coach.

”There was a bunch of Power 5s that were trying to get her. With her connection with wanting to come back home and Coach Scales, that was a huge get for us,” Nooner noted.

Jobe averaged 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.8 assists per game in 2022-23. She was named First Team All-MIAA for the third consecutive season and was just the third Lady Hornet to be named First Team All-MIAA three times. She finished the season first in the MIAA in scoring, steals and minutes played, third in three-point percentage, seventh in field goal percentage,10th in free throw percentage and 16th in assists.

She scored 2,087 points to go with 374 assists and 297 steals in 111 career games for Emporia State. She leaves ESU third on the Lady Hornet all-time scoring list. She is ranked second on the ESU career steals list, third with 209 made three-pointers and 10th with 360 made free throws. She is eighth in career scoring in MIAA history. She has been named MIAA Player of the Week eight times in her career. She scored a Lady Hornet freshman record 518 points and her 106 assists rank second.

Jobe was named First-Team All-MIAA and Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, then was named the Player of the Year in 2020-21. She was Second-Team All-MIAA in 2021-22. She became just the third Lady Hornet to earn three First-Team All-MIAA honors. Jobe is the only player in Emporia State history to be named at least Second Team All-MIAA four times, be the conference Freshman of the Year and the Player of the Year in a career.

While her list of accolades is lengthy, she is willing to play whatever role she’s asked if it means helping get the Shockers on an upward trajectory.

”If coach tells me, ‘I need you to be the biggest cheerleader,’ I’ll do that,” Jobe said. ”Hometown - I kinda wanna turn this program around.”

