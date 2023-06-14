Sedgwick County 911 to hold briefing on new dispatch system

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Wichita-Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Advisory Board will provide a statement regarding recent media reports about Emergency Communications (9-1-1) and the new CAD system, during a press conference today at 4 p.m. in the large conference room on the 6th floor of the Ruffin Building, 100 N. Broadway.

Director of Emergency Communications, Elora Forshee, and the Advisory Board President, Sheriff Jeff Easter, will address the media.

