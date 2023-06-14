Stormy weather pattern will continue into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to a few lingering storms across south central Kansas this morning, but those are moving out and sunshine is moving in. Wake up temperatures in the 60s will climb into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon.

Areas along and east of the turnpike may see a storm after 2 pm, but most will stay dry and anything that forms will quickly move east and out of the area by 7 pm.

Tonight, and Thursday look storm-free, but showers and storms are likely tomorrow evening into the night. Some of the storms will be severe capable of producing large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall.

Another batch of storms is possible Saturday before a significant weather pattern takes place into next week. Rain chances appear few and far between, and that will allow temperatures to soar into the 90s on Sunday and stay through most/all of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; isolated storms, mainly after 2 pm. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 83.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; chance of storms into the night. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 89.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 86. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 87. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 90. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 94. Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 92. Mostly sunny and hot.

