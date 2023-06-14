Students at state universities in Kansas to see significant tuition hike

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) on Wednesday, June 14, approved tuition hikes for each of the state’s six public universities (Kansas, Kansas State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State). The approved hikes are in a range from 5-7%. Previous tuition jumps in the past five fiscal years ranged from from 1.1% (at Kansas State for fiscal year 2019) to 3.8% (at Fort Hays State in fiscal year 2021).

Last month, a KBOR report showed 5% increases planned for KU, K-State, Emporia State and Pittsburg State, a 5.9% increase for Wichita State and a 7% hike for Fort Hays State. That’s what the board approved Wednesday with costs for students to attend the six universities and their affiliated campuses in upcoming school year (2023-24).

“Even with this increase we’re still way under the cumulative inflation,” said KBOR Chair Jon Rolph.

The pre-COVID-19 tuition hikes (FY 2019) ranged from 1.1% to 2.8%. The state universities cited inflation as the main reason for the much steeper hikes for the next fiscal year, 2024.

The 5.9% hike at Wichita State would means a full-time student would see a nearly $200 increase in tuition per semester. Last month, the university said it would generate $5.5 million in tuition revenue which would be used to help cover costs of employee salaries, benefits and student scholarships.

A McPherson man’s car left running fills home with carbon monoxide sending him to hospital
Help for those affected by groundwater contamination near 29th & Grove
