Voters in Valley Center school district to decide on $73.9 million bond issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday, approved a resolution to set a special election on a $73.9 million bond issue for a new elementary school, as well as improvements and/or expansions to several other facilities including the learning center, the high school, the middle school, the intermediate school and three existing elementary schools.

The Ark Valley News last month outlined specific improvements in the bond issue and, following Monday’s meeting, reported that the board voted 6-1 to set the special election for Aug. 29 by mail-in ballot. Here’s the specific question voters will consider:

Shall the following be adopted? Shall Unified School District No. 262, Sedgwick County, Kansas (Valley Center), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $73,900,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, furnish, and equip a new elementary school; (b) construct, furnish, and equip District facilities to provide for a new pre-K facility, a supplemental program center, and new special education support areas; (c) renovations and improvements to the existing Learning Center; (d) construct, furnish, and equip renovations, additions and improvements to Valley Center High School; (e) construct, furnish, and equip renovations and improvements to Valley Center Middle School, Valley Center Intermediate School, Abilene Elementary School, West Elementary School, and Wheatland Elementary School; and (f) all other necessary improvements related thereto (collectively the “Project”), and to pay costs of issuance and interest on said general obligation bonds during construction of the Project; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), K.S.A. 72-5457, and K.S.A. 72-5458 et seq.?

