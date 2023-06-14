What the Tech? Father’s day better than a gift card

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dad will probably love whatever you give him for Father’s Day. He’ll even act surprised by gift cards.

But a gift card doesn’t tell Dad how much you love and appreciate what he does for your family. A thoughtful gift is always better. A thoughtful gift he can use is even better.

Dad probably has a pair of sunglasses, but not like Ampere’s Dusk smart sunglasses. Like some other smart sunglasses on the market, they have built-in microphones and speakers. He’ll be able to make and take phone calls and listen to music, and ask Siri or Google for help. But here’s what’s really cool about them: you can change the tint with the press of a button or on the app. Set them for dark in the sun, lighten them a bit indoors, and at night, press a button four times to lighten them as if you’re not even looking through glasses. They’re polarized so even at dusk or later the Dusk sunglasses block the glare of bright LED lights from passing cars while still allowing him to drive safely. The Dusk sunglasses with microphone and speakers are $299, without audio are $169.

Speaking of light, Dad can never have enough flashlights and if he’s still using one that requires big batteries, he’d love an upgrade to a rechargeable torch. The Infinity X1 ($59-$79) comes in two sizes and both are brighter than the flashlight he probably has and can be focused on a small area or a wide field of view. These also have backup battery power if he forgets to plug it in.

Even if he has a smart TV or streaming stick on every TV in the house, it may need updating. The Roku Ultra ($99) belongs in the main TV room because it plays movies and shows in 4K and HDR. The remote alone may be worth the upgrade. It has Bluetooth audio so he can listen through earbuds, can change channels by voice, and if he misplaces the remote, “Hey Roku, find my remote”. It’ll beep until you dig it out of the couch.

And my favorite desktop gadget is the Google Nest Hub ($75). A smallish screen that’ll play YouTube videos, live programming from YouTube TV and Hulu, as well as act as a personal assistant to put meetings and events on his calendar, and set reminders.

Seriously, any of these are better than a gift card and Dad will think of you every time he uses them.

