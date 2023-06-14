Where’s Shane? The Wichita Open

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Grab your Callaway visor, your collared shirt,  and get ready for a lot of golf in Wichita! The Wichita Open is back and features 156 golfers competing for a huge purse of money--- not to mention various fan opportunities to take in all the action! You can find all the info you need at www.wichitaopen.com.

The Wichita Open, June 8th - 18th, Crestview Country Club

