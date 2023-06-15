1 dead, 2 critical after suspected overdose in Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman died and two other people were taken to the hospital after apparent overdoses in Park City early Thursday morning.

Around 12:42 a.m., police were called to a hotel at 990 E. Connolly Court. They arrived to find three people inside a hotel room. A 43-year-old Park City woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old Valley Center woman was in critical condition, and a 32-year-old homeless man was in serious condition. The two survivors were taken by Sedgwick County EMS to a local hospital where they remain in serious to critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates that all three people may have experienced substance overdoses, according to police. The exact cause of death for the woman will be determined later by the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office.

Police said they are still actively investigating the incident. They didn’t know whether the deceased woman’s next of kin have been notified.

