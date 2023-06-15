1 dead, 2 critical after suspected overdose in Park City

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman died and two other people were taken to the hospital after apparent overdoses in Park City early Thursday morning.

Around 12:42 a.m., police were called to a hotel at 990 E. Connolly Court. They arrived to find three people inside a hotel room. A 43-year-old Park City woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old Valley Center woman was in critical condition, and a 32-year-old homeless man was in serious condition. The two survivors were taken by Sedgwick County EMS to a local hospital where they remain in serious to critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates that all three people may have experienced substance overdoses, according to police. The exact cause of death for the woman will be determined later by the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office.

Police said they are still actively investigating the incident. They didn’t know whether the deceased woman’s next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

Latest News

Larned Police Chief Charles Orth will retire on Friday, June 16, 2023, after more than 40 years...
Larned Police Chief to retire after more than 40 years in law enforcement
After four decades, Larned Police Chief retires
After four decades Larned Police Chief retires
Machinists union to vote next week on contract with Spirit AeroSystems
golf MGN generic
Wichita Open’s first day