4th of July events in the Wichita area

Graphic
Graphic(Pexels)
By Kimberly Ketron
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the summer begins to shine and the scent of barbecues fill the air, it can only mean one thing: it’s time for fireworks! The 4th of July is almost here and we cannot wait to pop those fireworks.

For those of us who are wanting to take the family out to enjoy some good old-fashioned fireworks fun, there are plenty of options in the Wichita metro area.

We have listed some out for you here, but do let us know if there is an event we have missed, we’d like to get that posted.

4th of July events in the Wichita metro area
Red White & Broadway

Back by popular demand, Red, White, and Broadway is an outdoor extravaganza that will have you tapping your toes and singing along to Broadway tunes and patriotic songs. Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum creates an all-new original show for 2023!

Celebrate America at Cowtown

10am-5pm, July 1, 2023 | Old Cowtown Museum Celebrate Independence at Cowtown with good old fashioned fun! Catch a gunfight, see the saloon girls, see an old time medicine show, play carnival games and more! This year's Celebrate America promises to provide good old fashioned fun for everyone! Don't miss the lazy games of horseshoes, sack races, and more! Plus, get a tasty treat from Kona Ice! $10/person Cowtown Members, kids 4 and under, Educators, and active and retired military members and their dependents, get in FREE!

Baseball & fireworks

The Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is playing a six-game home series against the NW Arkansas Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, from Wednesday, June 28 to Monday, July 3. Each game features promotions and highlights, including two separate post-game fireworks shows—one on Friday and another on Monday.

Riverlawn Church Family Fun & Fireworks

Bring the family to Riverlawn Church for starting out with games, bounce houses, hamburgers and hotdogs, cotton candy and so much more! All of the festivities will take place in the back parking lot of the church. Then at 9pm there will be an incredible fireworks display! Come out, bring the family and have a “blast”!

Red White & Boom

Tuesday, July 4 the community is invited to this free event that gets underway at 6pm with the gates opening at Riverfront Stadium and food trucks staged around the Hyatt Lawn. Fireworks will light up the night sky at 9:40pm!

Bradley Fair summer concert fireworks show

June 29th - enjoy the music of Low Pressure System followed by a fireworks finale starting around 9:30

