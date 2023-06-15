Larned Police Chief to retire after more than 40 years in law enforcement

After four decades Larned Police Chief retires
By Austin Morton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than four decades in law enforcement, Larned Police Chief Charles Orth is calling it a career. He’ll hand in his badge on Friday.

Orth’s retirement comes after a lengthy career, more than 30 as chief of police. But after Friday, he said is moving on to the next chapter.

“It’s really all I’ve done since I was 21, the only job I’ve ever had. I actually started in law enforcement full-time in 1977,” said Orth.

The chief said he’d been interested in police work since he was in high school. Now, he wants to see that same drive in others.

“The secret I think to finding long-term officers is to find someone with a passion,” Orth said.

As for his plans for the future, he said just going to take it easy for a while.

“It’s a lot like high school, when you’re getting ready to graduate high school you’re all excited but then you sit there and think what am I going to do when I get out?” said Orth.

With nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Orth said he also plans to spend his free time visiting them.

