Bald Eagles fit with backpack-style trackers during Evergy banding effort

Officials band a juvenile Bald Eagle in Kansas in June 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Juvenile Bald Eagles were recently fit with backpack-style trackers that feed researchers flight data during a joint banding effort with Evergy.

Evergy announced on Thursday, June 15, that it recently collaborated with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Conservation Science Global, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and private landowners to band various Bald Eagle nestlings across the Sunflower State.

The electric utility noted that a bucket truck was used to safely remove nestlings from their homes found 70 feet high in the trees. Partners worked to collect size, age and sex information as well as feather and blood samples.

Officials indicated that each bird was fitted with a lightweight GPS telemetry backpack-style tracking unit to feed researchers the bird’s location, flight speed, altitude and direction.

Through research done with this project, Evergy said the hope is to gain a better understanding of the movements of juvenile eagles after they leave the nest. This includes landscape and airspace use, home range size and use, dispersal and migratory movements.

Officials noted that Bald Eagles reach full growth at 12 weeks old and that banding is done on the legs as these are the first areas to be fully developed. During banding, two identifying bands with unique numbers are usually placed on the nestling before they can fly. In Kansas, purple bands read from a distance which allows for identification without recapturing the bird.

Evergy said that in the case a bucket truck was unable to reach the nest of a hatchling, a certified climber and raptor handler was also on-site to render aid.

