Butler County land sells for $6 million

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A land auction in Butler County brought in nearly $6 million last Thursday. The sale consisted of 492 acres across five different tracts of land near Whitewater.

Sundgren Realty, in El Dorado, auctioned off the land in five tracts to local buyers at the El Dorado Civic Center. The auctioneers said they knew the land was good.

“We knew we had a very good piece of property, several tracts to sell and that was an excellent area but when you have 150 people packed in a room as well as online bidders,” said Sundgren Realty Auctioneer and Real Estate Agent Rick Remsberg. “Auction means action and there was a lot of it that day.”

Three of the tracts sold for $13,000 an acre, another sold for just over $10,000 an acre, and the final tract sold for over $8,000 an acre.

Butler County Appraiser Debra Studebaker said while the sale was large, land sales across the state continue rising to higher levels.

“The last one to two years, we’ve seen prices that we never thought we would see acreage selling for. We’re seeing 10, 11, 12 thousand dollars per acre sales now,” she said.

Both Remsberg and Studebaker said prices aren’t looking to slow down.

