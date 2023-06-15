Butler County land sells for $6 million

12 News reporter Cale Chapman looks into how higher land prices are becoming normal.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A land auction in Butler County brought in nearly $6 million last Thursday. The sale consisted of 492 acres across five different tracts of land near Whitewater.

Sundgren Realty, in El Dorado, auctioned off the land in five tracts to local buyers at the El Dorado Civic Center. The auctioneers said they knew the land was good.

“We knew we had a very good piece of property, several tracts to sell and that was an excellent area but when you have 150 people packed in a room as well as online bidders,” said Sundgren Realty Auctioneer and Real Estate Agent Rick Remsberg. “Auction means action and there was a lot of it that day.”

Three of the tracts sold for $13,000 an acre, another sold for just over $10,000 an acre, and the final tract sold for over $8,000 an acre.

Butler County Appraiser Debra Studebaker said while the sale was large, land sales across the state continue rising to higher levels.

“The last one to two years, we’ve seen prices that we never thought we would see acreage selling for. We’re seeing 10, 11, 12 thousand dollars per acre sales now,” she said.

Both Remsberg and Studebaker said prices aren’t looking to slow down.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license
Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say

Latest News

Butler County land
Kansas land sale totals nearly $6 million
WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson
Factfinder 12 digs deeper into former Wichita police captain’s diversion
WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson
Factifinder 12 digs deeper into former WPD captain's diversion
Sedgwick County 911 addresses firefighter union concerns