Caught on camera: Cement tanker catches fire, explodes in Texas

Fire officials say the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (WFAA) - A cement tanker exploded in Texas after fire officials say its extension boom hit some power lines.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near U.S. Route 75 in Richardson, Texas. The city’s fire department says the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, helicopter video showed it explode.

The truck operator got out safely, and officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the blaze.

Power was knocked out to about 1,200 customers in the area, due to the downed power line, but has since been restored.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Via Christi St. Joseph nurses vote to authorize strike
Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb
Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian...
Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’
City officials react after more than 40 migrants bused to Los Angeles
Wildfire smoke blankets parts of Midwest as severe storms strike South