Does It Work? Floor Police

By Rachel Hackbarth
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mopping can be one of the more tiring chores around the house.

You have to carry a full bucket, the mop -- it can get exhausting.

The Floor Police promises to change all of that, with its spinning, lightweight electric mop. 12 News anchor Rachel Hackbarth put it to the test in this week’s “Does It Work?”

As we tested, we reached out to the makers of the Floor Police about the testers’ reviews, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Via Christi St. Joseph nurses vote to authorize strike
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

Latest News

Weather Alert June 15 2023
Weather Alert June 15 2023
Mopping can be one of the more tiring chores around the house.
Does It Work? The Floor Police
Where's Shane? Crave Beauty Academy 4
Where’s Shane? Crave Beauty Academy
Where's Shane? Crave Beauty Academy 4
Where's Shane? Crave Beauty Academy 4