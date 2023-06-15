Factfinder 12 digs deeper into former Wichita police captain’s diversion

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Factfinder 12 took your questions to the Sedgwick County District Attorney after a former Wichita police captain was granted diversion for criminal charges after releasing confidential information.

Former Wichita Police Captain Wendell Nicholson was charged with eight felony counts for sending confidential records to someone outside of law enforcement. That includes victim and suspect information and recordings of police body camera footage showing two homicide victims.

Despite his charges, District Attorney Marc Bennet said Nicholson was eligible for diversion because he did not have any prior criminal history.

“It’s for folks who never been in trouble or haven’t been in trouble in a very long time, no one was hurt and there’s a period of probation, a term of conditions that they comply with and if they can do all of that, we’ll dismiss the case at the end,” said Bennett.

Over the next year, Nicholson’s diversion agreement states he cannot violate any laws, he must report to the diversion office once a month, he has to go to school or work full time, he has to have a working phone and he must live in the state of Kansas. He also admitted guilt to all eight charges.

If Nicholson follows the terms of his agreement for the next 12 months, the case will be dropped, although the arrest will still be on his record.

“By coming in and admitting all of the facts, I guarantee you that will have a collateral consequence. And that is, C-POST will look at that as an admission of guilt. And his ability to ever work in law enforcement is probably going to be compromised to some extent,” said Bennett.

In a statement, Nicholson said if he does not follow the terms of his diversion, he will be taken off the agreement.

“This case will then proceed to trial based solely upon the stipulated facts, and I will not be entitled nor will I attempt to present additional evidence concerning guilt or innocence at that trial,” he said.

Like Nicholson, anyone can apply for diversion, whether you are eligible is up to the diversion office.

