Fireworks rules for Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for an explosive celebration as fireworks rule the skies in Wichita this 4th of July.

As the city gears up for its most enchanting and awe-inspiring display of pyrotechnics, residents and visitors alike are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated fireworks extravaganza. but before you grab your lawn chairs and sparklers, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with this year’s fireworks rules, ensuring a safe and memorable experience for everyone.

With regulations that strike a perfect balance between spectacle and security, the City of Wichita promises a dazzling evening that will leave hearts soring and yes sparkling with wonder. Get ready to witness a symphony of color and lights as we unveil the guidelines for a breathtaking celebration that will paint the night sky with pure magic.

Bottle rockets: In the entire State of Kansas, pursuant to K.S.A 31-155, bottle rockets are illegal.

When can buy: Fireworks may be sold from June 27 to July 4 for the 2023 year. Aerial fireworks will not be sold in Wichita city limits.

Shooting Times: Shooting fireworks is allowed from 10:am to midnight. Aerial fireworks are allowed to be shot off July 1 to 4.

Allowed Fireworks: This year, aerial fireworks will be allowed to be shot off within Wichita city limits from July 1 to 4 from 10:am to midnight. All non-aerial fireworks are allowed to be shot off from June 27 to July 4.

Violations:

First time violations will result in a $1,000 fine and/or 50 community service hours, plus court fines.

Second time violations will result in a $1,500 fine.

Third time violations will result in a $2,000 fine.

Wichita firefighters and Wichita police officers will be patrolling throughout firework season.

From July 1-5, residents can make firework-related nuisance reports from 6pm - 3am at the non-emergency number, (316) 290-1011.

Adults can be cited for juveniles violating the ordinance.

Property owners/occupants will be held responsible for violations of the ordinance on their property.

There will be increased enforcement focused on writing citations for violations and confiscating illegal fireworks.

Aerial firework means any consumer firework that shoots flaming balls into the air, including but not limited to, cake or mortar fireworks.

Safe and Sane firework that does not leave the ground when ignited, including but not limited to: fountains, sparklers, smoke balls, snake-type firework, ground-spinning fireworks, pinwheels, most novelty fireworks, toy-trick noisemakers, and crackling fireworks.

The following documents offer additional information on safety and regulations.

