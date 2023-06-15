Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas

Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A familiar face to Kansas basketball is on her way around the Midwest giving back. The all-time leading scorer in the Kansas history, Jackie Stiles, has started her summer basketball camp tour.

The former WBNA Rookie of the Year is hitting 24 different locations providing instruction to young campers, and wants to help give back to the next generation of basketball players from small towns like the one she grew up in, Claflin.

Of her 24 different locations she’s travelling to this summer, 19 of them have populations of 3,200 or less. Stiles says it may not be the conventional way, but something she knew was important to her.

“I definitely purposely did that because I remember having to drive hours,” Stiles said. “I remember to play on my first AAU team, my dad had to drive me to Kansas City every weekend. It was like eight hours.

It about caused a divorce between him and my mom like ‘What? You’re crazy to drive that far,’” she joked. “I just know how it is and they have to drive everywhere so it’s been fun for me to go into their town and bring it to them.”

Details on each camp can be found on Stiles’ Facebook page. The remaining camp locations are as follows:

June 17 - Clever, MO

June 22 - Spokane, MO

June 23 - Branson, MO

June 27 - Cassville, MO

June 11 - Fairfield

July 12 - Hill City

July 13 - Ellis

July 14 - Goodland

July 15 - Oakley

July 19 - Montezuma

July 21 - Stafford

July 22 - Topeka

July 27 - Mountain Grove, MO

