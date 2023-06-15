Machinists union to vote next week on contract with Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Potentially averting a strike, International Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 70 unveiled details Thursday of what’s described as “the best and final offer” from Spirit AeroSystems regarding a new contract. The machinists’ current contract expires on June 23.

The offer on which union members are expected to vote next Wednesday, June 21, includes a 34% pay increase, general wage increases, COLA (cost of living adjustment) rolled into base pay and guaranteed annual bonuses. Other highlights include continued core and enhanced health insurance, overtime on Sundays now being voluntary, job security enhancements, a 14.7% increase in retirement benefits and increased paid time off.

The four-year contract presented to Wichita workers represented by Local Lodge 89 of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers would begin June 24 and continue until June 20, 2027. In a news release, Spirit AeroSystems said union leaders informed the company that they are recommending approval of the contact to its members.

“This is a fair and competitive contract that recognizes important contributions of the company’s factory employees and ensures that Spirit can successfully meet increasing demand for aircraft from customers. The contract is the result of negotiations built on respect for employees and their families, their IAM representatives and Spirit’s business,” the company said in a news release announcing the tentative agreement.

The IAM’s vote scheduled for next week will be at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Workers can review the contract here: https://www.spiritaero.com/negotiations/.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com