Major law enforcement presence in Garden City neighborhood

The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident near Burnside and...
The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident near Burnside and Telegram in Garden City.(Sunflower State of Mind)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The KBI and Finney County Sheriff’s Office are working on an investigation in Garden City.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office could not comment on the investigation and said they were only the assisting agency.

The focus of the investigation is currently in the area of Burnside and Telegram. Several law enforcement vehicles are on the scene, including the KBI Major Incident Response unit and the area has been blocked off.

12 News has contacted the KBI for more information.

Sedgwick Co. holds briefing on new dispatch system
29th & Grove groundwater contamination
GraceMed testing residents impacted by 29th & Grove groundwater contamination
A McPherson man’s car left running fills home with carbon monoxide sending him to hospital
