Major law enforcement presence in Garden City neighborhood

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The KBI and Finney County Sheriff’s Office are working on an investigation in Garden City.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office could not comment on the investigation and said they were only the assisting agency.

The focus of the investigation is currently in the area of Burnside and Telegram. Several law enforcement vehicles are on the scene, including the KBI Major Incident Response unit and the area has been blocked off.

12 News has contacted the KBI for more information.

