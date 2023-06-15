Man arrested for sex crimes in Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to sex crimes reported to have occurred in December 2022 involving a 15-year-old girl he knew.

Dale Nicodemus, 55, was arrested at his home on June 14 following a months-long investigation. Nicodemus was booked into the Finney County Jail on the following charges:

Rape

Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child

Aggravated Solicitation of a Child

Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Attempted Aggravated Criminal Sodomy

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com