Man arrested for sex crimes in Garden City
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to sex crimes reported to have occurred in December 2022 involving a 15-year-old girl he knew.
Dale Nicodemus, 55, was arrested at his home on June 14 following a months-long investigation. Nicodemus was booked into the Finney County Jail on the following charges:
- Rape
- Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child
- Aggravated Solicitation of a Child
- Sexual Exploitation of a Child
- Attempted Aggravated Criminal Sodomy
This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
