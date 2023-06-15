McPherson man recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning after simple mistake

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson man continues to recover after accidentally leaving his car running inside his garage, causing carbon monoxide to build up inside his home.

Earlier this month, Ken Brungardt parked his car in his garage and thought he shut it off. Then, he went inside his house to relax. But the car was actually still running and filled the house with carbon monoxide.

“Ran an errand or two and came back. Pulled the car in the garage, came inside, made myself some lunch,” Ken recalls.

Ken said his car didn’t alert him as he walked inside his home. It ran for five hours. He didn’t realize there was a problem until he tried grabbing his phone from the county to call his wife, Linda.

“Kind of stumbled over to pick it up. Decided to walk back and fell down again,” Ken said. “I knew something at that point was something wrong.”

Linda said she was shocked when she came home to find her husband lying on the ground.

“I opened the side door to come into the garage. The car is running and it was just so hot in there,” Linda remembers. ”(I) come in, and he is laying on the floor and I thought, I have to do something.”

Ken was taken to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where he was placed in a hyperbaric chamber to remove the carbon monoxide. His message to people with start/stop buttons is to make sure they are shut off.

“I would not want anyone to go through what I went through,” said Ken.

