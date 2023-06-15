McPherson man recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning after simple mistake

Ken Brungardt said he wants to get the word out because he doesn't want anyone to go through what happened to him.
By KWCH Staff and Joe Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson man continues to recover after accidentally leaving his car running inside his garage, causing carbon monoxide to build up inside his home.

Earlier this month, Ken Brungardt parked his car in his garage and thought he shut it off. Then, he went inside his house to relax. But the car was actually still running and filled the house with carbon monoxide.

“Ran an errand or two and came back. Pulled the car in the garage, came inside, made myself some lunch,” Ken recalls.

Ken said his car didn’t alert him as he walked inside his home. It ran for five hours. He didn’t realize there was a problem until he tried grabbing his phone from the county to call his wife, Linda.

“Kind of stumbled over to pick it up. Decided to walk back and fell down again,” Ken said. “I knew something at that point was something wrong.”

Linda said she was shocked when she came home to find her husband lying on the ground.

“I opened the side door to come into the garage. The car is running and it was just so hot in there,” Linda remembers. ”(I) come in, and he is laying on the floor and I thought, I have to do something.”

Ken was taken to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where he was placed in a hyperbaric chamber to remove the carbon monoxide. His message to people with start/stop buttons is to make sure they are shut off.

“I would not want anyone to go through what I went through,” said Ken.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license
Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly signed the strategic affiliation bill Wednesday morning at Fort Hays State...
Fort Hays State, NW Kansas technical colleges enter partnership to help students advance
McPherson man hospitailzed after carbon monoxide poisoning
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across Kansas
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas