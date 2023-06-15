Semi catches fires, multiple explosions near Norwich

NORWICH, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews responded to a semi fire on K-2 near the town of Norwich on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the cab of the semi caught fire for an unknown reason. Then, there were two explosions to follow.

The semi was empty, and there were no injuries.

The semi is off of the road, and there are no road closures.

