Semi rollover near Kingman prompts HazMat response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A semi rollover south of Kingman on K-14 has prompted a response from a hazardous materials unit.

The semi was carrying ethanol, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed.

K-14 is shut down between SE 40th Street and SW 70th street as responders work the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

