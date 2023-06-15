Severe storm chances ramp up today into the weekend

Weather Alert for SW KS for severe storms
Severe weather outlook for today
Severe weather outlook for today(KWCH, SPC)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but those conditions will change this afternoon and evening as strong to severe storms sweep across the state. Expect the activity to start over western Kansas after 3 pm, and then move east into central Kansas this evening.

As the storms get going, the main concern will be large hail, possibly up to baseball size. The concern will switch to damaging wind gusts and heavy rain as we move through the evening. While a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, the risk is low.

Before the storms arrive, it will be a hot Thursday afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Factor in a splash of humidity, and it will feel a degree or two higher.

Another batch of storms – some strong, possibly severe – is likely Friday into Saturday before a significant weather pattern takes place next week. Rain chances appear few and far between, and that will allow temperatures to soar into the 90s on Father’s Day and stay there all next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 88.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 87. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 90. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 93. Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 94. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Via Christi St. Joseph nurses vote to authorize strike
Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

Latest News

Potential for severe weather into the weekend.
More active weather in the days ahead
Storm Outlook
Stormy weather pattern will continue into the weekend
Better storm chances Thursday night.
More storms in the days ahead
Storm Outlook
Scattered rain and storm chances continue today