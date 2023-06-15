Severe storm chances ramp up today into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but those conditions will change this afternoon and evening as strong to severe storms sweep across the state. Expect the activity to start over western Kansas after 3 pm, and then move east into central Kansas this evening.

As the storms get going, the main concern will be large hail, possibly up to baseball size. The concern will switch to damaging wind gusts and heavy rain as we move through the evening. While a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, the risk is low.

Before the storms arrive, it will be a hot Thursday afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Factor in a splash of humidity, and it will feel a degree or two higher.

Another batch of storms – some strong, possibly severe – is likely Friday into Saturday before a significant weather pattern takes place next week. Rain chances appear few and far between, and that will allow temperatures to soar into the 90s on Father’s Day and stay there all next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 88.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 87. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 90. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 93. Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 94. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com