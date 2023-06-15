Storms continue this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe storms with heavy rainfall, wind, and some hail will continue to impact southwest Kansas through the evening, but after dark, the severe weather risk will end for Kansas as storms push southeast into Oklahoma. Other scattered storms remain possible in Kansas, but area not likely to be severe.

Expect temperatures on Friday to be in the mid to upper 80s. Most of the day looks dry, but more storms are on the way for western Kansas late into the evening and overnight. South central Kansas may not see any storms at all for Friday night.

Saturday will bring the last chance for storms we will see for a little while. Afternoon and into the evening, be on the lookout for more thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and some potential stronger wind gusts to around 60 mph. Highs will be in the 80s once again.

Father’s Day looks quite warm with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 66.

Sat: High: 89 Increasing clouds; scattered PM/evening storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 70 Decreasing clouds.

