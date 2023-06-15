Storms continue this evening

Hail and strong winds remain possible over southwest and south central Kansas
Severe weather outlook this evening.
Severe weather outlook this evening.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe storms with heavy rainfall, wind, and some hail will continue to impact southwest Kansas through the evening, but after dark, the severe weather risk will end for Kansas as storms push southeast into Oklahoma. Other scattered storms remain possible in Kansas, but area not likely to be severe.

Expect temperatures on Friday to be in the mid to upper 80s. Most of the day looks dry, but more storms are on the way for western Kansas late into the evening and overnight. South central Kansas may not see any storms at all for Friday night.

Saturday will bring the last chance for storms we will see for a little while. Afternoon and into the evening, be on the lookout for more thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and some potential stronger wind gusts to around 60 mph. Highs will be in the 80s once again.

Father’s Day looks quite warm with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 66.

Sat: High: 89 Increasing clouds; scattered PM/evening storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 70 Decreasing clouds.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

Latest News

Severe weather outlook for today
Severe storm chances ramp up today into the weekend
Potential for severe weather into the weekend.
More active weather in the days ahead
Storm Outlook
Stormy weather pattern will continue into the weekend
Better storm chances Thursday night.
More storms in the days ahead