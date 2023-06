WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - USD 259 is hosing an interview fair on June 27 2023 3pm to 7pm at AMAC building, 903 S Edgemoor.

If you are a student, parent, or community member who loves working with kids and would enjoy a flexible schedule, you are encouraged to come on down.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com