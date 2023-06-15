Week of Jun 19: Job of the day

Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on government jobs and offering a job fair on Thursday, June 22 from 1pm to 4pm.

MONDAY: Workforce Professional - Career Center | Kansas Department of Commerce | Wichita | $16.16 | Qualifications: • One year of experience interacting with clients, customers, or the public in a social service or problem resolution setting • High school Diploma or equivalent • Bi-lingual, English/Spanish preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12548479 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Tuition Reimbursement. | Kansas Department of Commerce has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Child Protection Specialist | Kansas Department for Children and Families | Wichita | $20.55-$21.63 | Qualifications: • Four-year degree in a Human Services or Behavioral Sciences field of study, or education determined relevant by the agency • Valid Driver’s License must be maintained throughout employment | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12564277 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Tuition Reimbursement, 401K. | Kansas Department for Children and Families has 7 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Official Court Reporter | 18th Judicial District Court | Wichita | $55,623 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or equivalent • Completed formal training in machine shorthand or voice writing program • MUST possess a Kansas Certified Reporter CCR certificate or equivalent | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12526865 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K. | 18th Judicial District Court has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Motor Carrier Inspector I | Kansas Highway Patrol | Wichita | $33,612-$41,870 | Qualifications: • High School diploma or equivalent Licensing • Valid KS Driver’s License • Must obtain Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) Level III certification, complete dyed fuel training and attend a KCC class within one (1) year of hire date | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12564781 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Kansas Highway Patrol has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Director, Resource Development | Butler Community College | El Dorado | $51,530 | Qualifications: • At least three years administrative experience including personnel and budget management, preferably in higher education, public service, or non-profit environment • Master’s Degree from an accredited institution | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12564853 | Benefits include: • Paid Sick, Vacation/Personal/Holidays (including time between Christmas and New Year’s), generous Health/Dental Insurance options, KPERS Retirement, and voluntary benefit offerings. | Butler Community College has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

