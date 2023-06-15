Where is ‘Big Man?’: Halstead family searching for missing pig

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - A family near Halstead is looking for one of their portly pets. “Big Man” weighs nearly 260 pounds. He’s reddish brown and has floppy ears, one with a Harvey County 4-H tag, the other with a yellow breeder’s tag. The Duroc pig’s family last saw him on Memorial Day, May 29.

The Metoyer family finished up a busy Memorial Day showing their pigs at the Cody Pankratz Memorial Swine Show in Hillsboro when it was time to load up the trailer.

“I remember as we were leaving, looking into the trailer and all four pigs were just passed out cold. Nobody was moving, they were so tired,” Big Man’s owner, Chelsea Metoyer said.

On the family’s trip home near Halstead from Hillsboro, they stopped at a Dillons grocery store in Newton. They found that one of their pigs, “Big Man,” had gotten out.

“Within a few seconds, I hear, ‘Mom, mom, our pig is out,’” Metoyer said.

She said her immediate thought was, “Oh my God, we have a pig walking through the Dillons parking lot.”

That wasn’t the case. The siding gate to the trailer was open. The other three pigs inside were still sleeping. The family retraced their steps back to Hillsboro in the search for “Big Man.” They came up empty-handed.

“I’m hoping he’s out in somebody’s pasture, he’s found a nice, cool pond and he’s just living his best life,”

If you find “Big Man” or know where he could be, you can reach his family at 316-518-4067.

