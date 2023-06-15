Where is ‘Big Man?’: Halstead family searching for missing pig

A Halstead-area family is searching for a missing show pig named "Big Man."
A Halstead-area family is searching for a missing show pig named "Big Man."(Chelsea Metoyer)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - A family near Halstead is looking for one of their portly pets. “Big Man” weighs nearly 260 pounds. He’s reddish brown and has floppy ears, one with a Harvey County 4-H tag, the other with a yellow breeder’s tag. The Duroc pig’s family last saw him on Memorial Day, May 29.

The Metoyer family finished up a busy Memorial Day showing their pigs at the Cody Pankratz Memorial Swine Show in Hillsboro when it was time to load up the trailer.

“I remember as we were leaving, looking into the trailer and all four pigs were just passed out cold. Nobody was moving, they were so tired,” Big Man’s owner, Chelsea Metoyer said.

On the family’s trip home near Halstead from Hillsboro, they stopped at a Dillons grocery store in Newton. They found that one of their pigs, “Big Man,” had gotten out.

“Within a few seconds, I hear, ‘Mom, mom, our pig is out,’” Metoyer said.

She said her immediate thought was, “Oh my God, we have a pig walking through the Dillons parking lot.”

That wasn’t the case. The siding gate to the trailer was open. The other three pigs inside were still sleeping. The family retraced their steps back to Hillsboro in the search for “Big Man.” They came up empty-handed.

“I’m hoping he’s out in somebody’s pasture, he’s found a nice, cool pond and he’s just living his best life,”

If you find “Big Man” or know where he could be, you can reach his family at 316-518-4067.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
Butler County land
Butler County land sells for $6 million

Latest News

Updated weather forecast June 15 2023
Updated weather forecast June 15 2023
Larned Police Chief Charles Orth will retire on Friday, June 16, 2023, after more than 40 years...
Larned Police Chief to retire after more than 40 years in law enforcement
After four decades, Larned Police Chief retires
After four decades Larned Police Chief retires
Machinists union to vote next week on contract with Spirit AeroSystems