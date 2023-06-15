Where’s Shane? Crave Beauty Academy

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re getting the VIP spa treatment at Crave Beauty Academy!

They’re hosting a beauty fundraiser Cut-A-Thon and we’re getting all the details on how you can come in and get pampered for a great cause! They’re offering $5 eyebrow waxes, haircuts, and manicures, and $10 express facials! They’ll also have live music, a raffle, games and prizes, a bouncy house, and more! All proceeds benefit the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Foundation. You can find more information at

https://www.facebook.com/CraveBeautyAcademyWichita.

Charity Cut-A-Thon!

Crave Beauty Academy

Today

10am - 7pm

Proceeds Benefit National Missing and Exploited Children’s Foundation

