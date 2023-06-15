Wichita Open tees off at Crestview Golf Course

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Open tournament play is underway at Crestview Country Club. It’s one of the city’s biggest weekends of the year.

The tournament features 156 players competing for a $1 million purse. It’s the largest amount in the tournament’s history.

One part of the course fans enjoy annually is the 17th hole experience.

“Golf can have the reputation as being this hush-hush sport right? Lower your voice because the golfers are getting ready to hit. Well, 17 is a ruckus party. It’s been voted the number one hole on tour,” said Ben Gonzales, who was watching from the 17th hole.

Golf fans may be watching the stars of tomorrow on the PGA tour. Fans who are golfers also get to see how the pros hit their shots up close and personal.

“That’s one reason we came. We’ve been to Tulsa. We’ve seen some of the players that are on the PGA. We thought we should come here and see the up and comings,” said Rich Polwart, who traveled to Wichita to watch the open.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with $180,000. The purse has nearly doubled its total from three years ago when it was set at $600,000.

Tournament organizers expect more than 50,000 fans to attend the tournament this weekend. It ends on Sunday.

