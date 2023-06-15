Wichita Open tees off at Crestview Golf Course

The Wichita Open teed off at the Crestview Country Club Thursday morning.
The Wichita Open teed off at the Crestview Country Club Thursday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Open tournament play is underway at Crestview Country Club. It’s one of the city’s biggest weekends of the year.

The tournament features 156 players competing for a $1 million purse. It’s the largest amount in the tournament’s history.

One part of the course fans enjoy annually is the 17th hole experience.

“Golf can have the reputation as being this hush-hush sport right? Lower your voice because the golfers are getting ready to hit. Well, 17 is a ruckus party. It’s been voted the number one hole on tour,” said Ben Gonzales, who was watching from the 17th hole.

Golf fans may be watching the stars of tomorrow on the PGA tour. Fans who are golfers also get to see how the pros hit their shots up close and personal.

“That’s one reason we came. We’ve been to Tulsa. We’ve seen some of the players that are on the PGA. We thought we should come here and see the up and comings,” said Rich Polwart, who traveled to Wichita to watch the open.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with $180,000. The purse has nearly doubled its total from three years ago when it was set at $600,000.

Tournament organizers expect more than 50,000 fans to attend the tournament this weekend. It ends on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
A WPD officer was investigating a suspected DUI when his vehicle was rear ended by another...
Caught on camera: While pulling over DUI suspect, WPD vehicle rear-ended by another

Latest News

Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet, left, fights for the ball with Kansas forward Perry Ellis...
Wichita State officially announces basketball game with KU for Dec. 30
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Tre'Zure Jobe
Rising Star: Tre’Zure Jobe returns home to finish career with Shockers
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title