Wichita Open's first day
By Joe Baker and Tejay Cleland
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the first day of the Wichita Open. The golf and the fun draws many fans throughout the four-day event.  It is one of Wichita’s biggest weekends of the year!

One million dollars is the total purse for this tournament, with the winner receiving $180,000 of that one million.

Just for perspective, the purse has nearly doubled its total from three years ago. The purse for that tournament was set at $600,000.

12 News’ Tejay Cleland and Joe Baker were out at Crestview Country Club with the fans and the players.

