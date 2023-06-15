Wichita Open’s first day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the first day of the Wichita Open. The golf and the fun draws many fans throughout the four-day event. It is one of Wichita’s biggest weekends of the year!

One million dollars is the total purse for this tournament, with the winner receiving $180,000 of that one million.

Just for perspective, the purse has nearly doubled its total from three years ago. The purse for that tournament was set at $600,000.

12 News’ Tejay Cleland and Joe Baker were out at Crestview Country Club with the fans and the players.

