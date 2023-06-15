Wichita State officially announces basketball game with KU for Dec. 30

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State officially announced its men’s basketball game with Kansas on Thursday, as the schools have agreed to play on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 23 through the T-Mobile Center. The school said WSU ticket sections are 107-114 and 209-224. A pre-sale for 2023-24 men’s basketball season ticket holders will take place June 20-22. The pre-sale links will be sent before June 20 to the email on file at the Shocker ticket office. Fans who have not renewed their season tickets will not be included in the pre-sale.

The schools haven’t met since March 22, 2015, when Wichita State knocked off Kansas, 78-65, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb. The last regular season meeting was Jan. 6, 1993 in Lawrence when the Jayhawks won, 103-54.

The Shockers are also scheduled to play K-State in Kansas City on Dec. 21. This will mark the first time since the 1992-93 season that the Shockers will meet KU and K-State in the same season. KU leads 12-3 all-time in a series that dates to 1908.

