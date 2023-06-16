Chiefs announced 2023 training camp details

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs will open their 13th training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sunday, July 23.

The Chiefs announced the dates for 2023 training camp at Missouri Western State University on Friday, which will give fans access to the reigning Super Bowl champions for nearly a month.

Training camp will conclude Thursday, August 17 with 19 open practice sessions.

Practices are free to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance at chiefs.com/trainingcamp, and tickets go on sale to the general public June 22 at 10 a.m. There will be a $5 admission three days - Sunday, July 23; Saturday, July 29; and Saturday, August 5 (Family Fun Day). The Chiefs will host two free, exclusive Season Ticket Member days that will not be open to the public – Monday, July 24 and Wednesday, August 9. Alumni Day will take place on Monday, July 31 and Military Appreciation Day will be Thursday, August 17. Team autograph sessions are scheduled to take place July 23, July 24, July 29, August 5 and August 9.

For a full schedule, visit chiefs.com/trainingcamp.

