Evergy serves Towne West Mall with disconnect notice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Towne West Square Mall has long struggled in retaining tenants and customers. Now, it’s being hit with another blow.

Evergy confirmed on Friday that it has given the mall a deadline to make a payment for service to continue.

“We are notifying mall tenants because their operations will be impacted. Some larger stores in the mall are served separately on accounts that are in good standing and will not have service disconnected,” said Evergy in a statement.

The mall has until Monday to pay its bill.

