Evergy serves Towne West Mall with disconnect notice

Towne West Square Mall
Towne West Square Mall(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Towne West Square Mall has long struggled in retaining tenants and customers. Now, it’s being hit with another blow.

Evergy confirmed on Friday that it has given the mall a deadline to make a payment for service to continue.

“We are notifying mall tenants because their operations will be impacted. Some larger stores in the mall are served separately on accounts that are in good standing and will not have service disconnected,” said Evergy in a statement.

The mall has until Monday to pay its bill.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
FILE - Nurses rallied outside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Wednesday following ahead of...
Nurses at Via Christi St. Joseph, St. Francis set date for one-day strike
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Butler County land
Butler County land sells for $6 million

Latest News

KWCH Breaking News
At least 1 injured in shooting outside church near 11th & Oliver
Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Towne East shooting suspect’s case moved back to juvenile court
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
Liberal Police accepting donations for victim of Perryton tornado
American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle
American Tourist Arrested In Germany