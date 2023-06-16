Hearing delayed for teen murder suspect in 2022 Towne East shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hearing for 17-year-old Te’bryis Robinson, accused of first-degree murder in the 2022 Towne East shooting that killed 14-year-old Trenjavious Hutton, has been delayed.

The case was originally filed in juvenile court, but the office of District Attorney Marc Bennett made a motion for adult prosecution earlier this year. The motion was granted and Robinson made his first appearance in adult court on March 28.

However, due to a deficiency in the record, both sides requested that the case be returned to juvenile court. District Judge Jeffrey Goering dismissed the criminal case without prejudice -- meaning it can be refiled -- in adult court Friday morning and sent it back to juvenile court. As required by law, Robinson was moved from the Sedgwick County Jail back to the juvenile detention facility.

Bennett’s office said the State will renew its motion for adult prosecution is the refiled juvenile proceeding.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com