Liberal Police accepting donations for victim of Perryton tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal Police Department is accepting donations for the victims of the tornado that struck Perryton, Texas on Thursday.

Three people are confirmed dead in the tornado and about 70 injured.

Donations can be brought to the police station at 325 N. Washington in Liberal. People will be at the south side of the building to help unload items.

The tornado caused mass destruction throughout the area, with the effected area traveling from the northwest part of the city and traveling to the west central part of Perryton, according to Sheriff Terry L. Bouchard, Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office. Bouchard said many mobile homes, houses and businesses sustained severe damage.

