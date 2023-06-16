Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car

A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car. (Source: WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds, WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A dog in Georgia that was thrown out of a stolen car’s window is now back home recovering.

Sarah Kate says her dog named Louie has been found after a weeklong search.

Kate said her little guy was thrown out of a friend’s car when burglars stole it and drove off.

The car was later found after it crashed into a tree on a dirt road, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

After a week of searching, a couple reported finding Louie in some bushes near Interstate 75.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, made the announcement in an online group called Looking for Louie. The page was dedicated to helping find Kate’s dog.

Kate said Louie has been checked by a veterinarian. He has a little limp but is safe and alive.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

