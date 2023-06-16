Mail containing ‘suspicious powder’ sent to Kansas AGs office, legislators

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities are investigating after suspicious letters and possible packages were sent to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office and legislators.

Director of Legislative Administrative Services Tom Day sent a memo to members of the Kansas House and Senate on Friday. He said his office had been notified that legislators received the mail at their homes and other state agencies.

“The letters, that KHP are aware of, have return addresses of Topeka and Kansas City. The letters/packages have a suspicious powder in them. KHP has obtained 3 or 4 from legislators and one from the Attorney General’s office. They have been turned over to the KBI and FBI,” Day said in his memo.

Day advised lawmakers to be diligent when receiving mail from people they don’t know.

