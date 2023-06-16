Man arrested for three sexual assaults at St. Francis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police confirmed that a man was arrested for sexually assaulting three patients at St. Francis hospital early Thursday.

The suspect, 20-year-old Miquel Rodela, allegedly also got into a physical altercation with a security guard.

He was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of sexual assault.

Police said it is still early in the investigation.

