Sedgwick County Zoo’s oldest chimpanzee turns 46

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced its oldest chimpanzee, Gomez, turned 46 on Friday, June 16,...
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced its oldest chimpanzee, Gomez, turned 46 on Friday, June 16, 2023.(Sedgwick County Zoo (Max Block))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the Sedgwick County Zoo’s oldest residents and its oldest chimpanzee turned 46 years old Friday, June 16.

The Sedgwick County Zoo said Gomez would be spending his special day with his son, great grandson and favorite keepers at the zoo.

“We hope he has a wonderful day with lots of fun and relaxation,” the Sedgwick County Zoo said in a Facebook post wishing a happy birthday to the senior chimp.

