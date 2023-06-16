Sedgwick County Zoo’s oldest chimpanzee turns 46

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the Sedgwick County Zoo’s oldest residents and its oldest chimpanzee turned 46 years old Friday, June 16.

The Sedgwick County Zoo said Gomez would be spending his special day with his son, great grandson and favorite keepers at the zoo.

“We hope he has a wonderful day with lots of fun and relaxation,” the Sedgwick County Zoo said in a Facebook post wishing a happy birthday to the senior chimp.

