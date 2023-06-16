Strong to severe storm chances continue today into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the 80s, but we are once again watching out for the chance of strong to severe storms around the state today (primarily western KS). Storms will develop in western KS after 5 or 6pm and track east through the state during the overnight hours, falling apart before reaching us here in eastern KS. Gusty winds to 65mph, large hail, and flooding rains will be the main threat.

Another batch of storms are expected Saturday afternoon and evening and may be scattered to widespread in nature, especially for southern KS. Damaging winds to 65mph, large hail of quarter to ping pong ball size, and heavy rains will be our main concerns. Storms will develop in western KS/Southern KS and track east.

We finally begin drying out for Father’s Day and Juneteenth with much warmer weather expected next week with highs in the 90s each and every day... Storm chances at this time appear slim.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; Evening storms (a few strong to severe). Wind: SE/E 5-10. High: 90.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 70 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 92. Low: 69. Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com