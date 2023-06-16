SW Kansas takes brunt of severe storms rolling through state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An active night for severe weather in parts of Kansas hit the southwest part of the state especially hard with heavy rainfall, potentially damaging wind and small hail. The threat for severe storms continues through the evening with the intensity tapering off as storms push south and east into Oklahoma. Through the night, scattered storms remain possible across Kansas, but aren’t likely to be severe.

Earlier in the evening, a storm that tore through Minneola in Clark County, powerful enough to cause significant tree damage. Strong winds left areas littered with tree limbs and branches. A tree toppled in Mia Miramoites’ front yard. The Minneola resident didn’t seem to mind the damage.

“I’m glad the tree fell. It was an old tree,” Miramoites said.

Several areas in southwest Kansas saw 60 to more-than-70 mph wind gusts with Thursday’s storms. This ranged from a peak thunderstorm wind gust of 60 in Sublette to 79 in Plains.

