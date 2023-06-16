SW Kansas takes brunt of severe storms rolling through state

A severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree Thursday, Jun 15, in a Minneola, Kan. yard.
A severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree Thursday, Jun 15, in a Minneola, Kan. yard.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Max Dutton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An active night for severe weather in parts of Kansas hit the southwest part of the state especially hard with heavy rainfall, potentially damaging wind and small hail. The threat for severe storms continues through the evening with the intensity tapering off as storms push south and east into Oklahoma. Through the night, scattered storms remain possible across Kansas, but aren’t likely to be severe.

Earlier in the evening, a storm that tore through Minneola in Clark County, powerful enough to cause significant tree damage. Strong winds left areas littered with tree limbs and branches. A tree toppled in Mia Miramoites’ front yard. The Minneola resident didn’t seem to mind the damage.

“I’m glad the tree fell. It was an old tree,” Miramoites said.

Several areas in southwest Kansas saw 60 to more-than-70 mph wind gusts with Thursday’s storms. This ranged from a peak thunderstorm wind gust of 60 in Sublette to 79 in Plains.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
Street flooding in Lakin, Kansas
Scattered storms drop heavy rain, small hail in parts of Kansas
Butler County land
Butler County land sells for $6 million

Latest News

Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Nonprofit recycling center holds fundraiser amid market struggles
A Halstead-area family is searching for a missing show pig named "Big Man."
Where is ‘Big Man?’: Halstead family searching for missing pig
Updated weather forecast June 15 2023
Updated weather forecast June 15 2023