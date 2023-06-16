Teen arrested for murder in S. Wichita deadly shooting

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 16-year-old on a first-degree murder charge connected with a shooting that turned deadly last weekend in south Wichita.

Police said 27-year-old Rashaad Hollingsworth, of Wichita, died from his injuries after the shooting Saturday, June 10, in the 2300 block of East MacArthur.

WPD officers responded to the shooting call a little after 10 p.m. and upon arrival, found Hollingsworth inside a vehicle with a gunshot would to his upper body. EMS transported Hollingsworth to a local hospital where he died.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that Hollingsworth was driving his 2011 Chevy Traverse when the incident occurred. The suspect produced a handgun and shot Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth lost control of the vehicle and collided with a structure on the side of the road. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers,” WPD said in a news release confirming Hollingsworth’s death and the arrest in the case.

WPD credited “relentless efforts of [its] investigation department” for leading detectives to identifying and arresting the 16-year-old suspect.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information on the case to call WPD detectives at 316- 268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267- 2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

