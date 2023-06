LEON, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Leon involving a one-year-old child.

Dispatchers said the toddler was run over by a vehicle in the 500 block of S. Main.

Dispatchers indicated the child was not breathing after the accident occurred.

