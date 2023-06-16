Weather Alert: Severe storms Saturday evening

Scattered storms expected with large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe weather outlook for Saturday.
Severe weather outlook for Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that thunderstorms tonight and Saturday could be severe with a threat of damaging winds and hail.

The thunderstorms will be focused over western and northern Kansas this evening and tonight. Damaging winds will be possible with the stronger storms in addition to isolated hail.

More thunderstorms are expected on Saturday with activity developing over southern Kansas during the evening. Storms could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

It will be another warm day before the thunderstorms arrive. Daytime highs will reach the 80s over central and eastern Kansas with 70s over far western Kansas.

The storms will begin to diminish later Saturday night, then dry weather is expected for the rest of the weekend. Father’s Day will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

We will get a break from storm chances into the start of next week as hot weather returns. Highs will reach the 90s. A few more storms could return to parts of northern Kansas by the middle of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered storms during the evening. Some storms may be severe. Wind: S 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Scattered thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy late. Some storms may be severe. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. Low: 64

Sun: High: 86 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Jackie Stiles coaching at her summer basketball camp at Conway Springs High School on June 14.
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas
FILE - Nurses rallied outside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Wednesday following ahead of...
Nurses at Via Christi St. Joseph, St. Francis set date for one-day strike
Alexander "AJ" Perez has been missing since December 2020. The KBI and Finney County Sheriff's...
Search warrant served in Garden City for man missing since 2020
Butler County land
Butler County land sells for $6 million

Latest News

Storm Outlook
Strong to severe storm chances continue today into the weekend
Future Track shows rain ending overnight.
Storms ending overnight
Severe weather outlook for today
Severe storm chances ramp up today into the weekend
Potential for severe weather into the weekend.
More active weather in the days ahead