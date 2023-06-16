Weather Alert: Severe storms Saturday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that thunderstorms tonight and Saturday could be severe with a threat of damaging winds and hail.

The thunderstorms will be focused over western and northern Kansas this evening and tonight. Damaging winds will be possible with the stronger storms in addition to isolated hail.

More thunderstorms are expected on Saturday with activity developing over southern Kansas during the evening. Storms could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

It will be another warm day before the thunderstorms arrive. Daytime highs will reach the 80s over central and eastern Kansas with 70s over far western Kansas.

The storms will begin to diminish later Saturday night, then dry weather is expected for the rest of the weekend. Father’s Day will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

We will get a break from storm chances into the start of next week as hot weather returns. Highs will reach the 90s. A few more storms could return to parts of northern Kansas by the middle of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered storms during the evening. Some storms may be severe. Wind: S 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Scattered thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy late. Some storms may be severe. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. Low: 64

Sun: High: 86 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

