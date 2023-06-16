Where’s Shane? Smallville Festival!

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re headed out to Hutchinson for the Smallville Festival! Each year the city of Hutchinson is proclaimed Smallville, the fictional city of the comic book hero, Superman! With that comes a lot of fun, and this morning we’re giving you all the details on how you can help Hutch, aka Smallville, celebrate! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/smallvillefestival.

