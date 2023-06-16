At least 1 injured in shooting outside church near 11th & Oliver

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police confirm at least one person was shot outside of a church near 11th and Oliver.

Police confirm a funeral was going on at the church when the shots were fired, and the two are connected.

Another person may have suffered a medical condition.

We’re working with police to gather more information on victims, and what led up to the shooting.

Multiple police are on the scene of a shooting near 11th and Oliver.

There are reports of at least one patient who may have suffered serious injuries.

12 News is headed to the scene to gather more information.

