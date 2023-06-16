At least 1 injured in shooting outside church near 11th & Oliver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police confirm at least one person was shot outside of a church near 11th and Oliver.

Police confirm a funeral was going on at the church when the shots were fired, and the two are connected.

Another person may have suffered a medical condition.

We’re working with police to gather more information on victims, and what led up to the shooting.

Multiple police are on the scene of a shooting near 11th and Oliver.

There are reports of at least one patient who may have suffered serious injuries.

12 News is headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com