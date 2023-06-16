Witnesses describe massive warehouse fire in East Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As night fell on a pallet yard that sent flames shooting 100 feet in the air, a faint orange glow was still visible nearby as firefighters continued to address flare-ups.

Smoke looked more like drifting clouds by 10 p.m. It was a dramatic contrast to what things looked like when the fire department first arrived at the pallet factory and warehouse in the East Bottoms shortly after noon. A thick, black plume of smoke could be seen as far north as Liberty, which is 13 miles away.

“I can’t believe how much smoke there still is,” said Stephanie Saterland, stepping outside for the first time for hours.

The area is primarily industrial, but a row of small homes sits just around the corner. Saterland lives in one of them. The house next door just sold to a new owner. It now has buckled, melted siding, not from the flames but the heat it generated.

“It’s well over 3,000 degrees in some parts of that fire,” said Kansas City Fire Department spokesman Jason Spreitzer. “It’s very intense.”

It was so intense that several fire trucks had to be towed after the fire was under control. The shiny red paint was charred and tires melted.

“The whole yard is one gigantic flame for us,” said Spreitzer when the firefight was at its peak.

The 2,500 feet of dry wood wasn’t the only concern. There was a propane tank used to fuel a forklift. Fire crews protected that area so things didn’t get worse.

Marilyn Strode and Lynn Glavin work in the office of a trucking company right next door.

“We heard a lot of sirens,” recalled Strode. “We thought well, you know, a police chase or something was going on.”

They stepped outside to find a wall of flames on the other side of the chain link fence surrounding their parking lot.

“Like, holy crap,” said Galvin of her immediate impression. “I never experienced anything like this before.”

As the flames and smoke died down, you could see the damage. The windows were blasted out at the front of the pallet business, the metal awning had collapsed and the roof was gone.

A burned car at the business where Strode and Glavin work was a brand new Escalade one of their co-workers had just bought. Another co-worker drove off with melted taillights.

Spreitzer said that 10 firefighters were treated at the scene for burns, and the heat and smoke sent three other firefighters to the hospital. They are all expected to be okay.

He said that, at its peak, there were about 160 firefighters on scene.

“God bless the firefighters because, if it wasn’t for them,” said Strode, “a whole lot would have been lost,”

“Oh my God, if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where we would be at,” said Glavin.

The staff at the pallet business had all self-evacuated by the time firefighters got the call.

Strode said one of the workers at the pallet company told her the fire started from one of the heat machines they use to shrink the plastic they wrap around the pallets to ship them.

The fire department has not yet released an official cause.

