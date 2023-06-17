2 seriously injured in crash on interstate

By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jun. 17, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on I-135 in Wichita, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on southbound I-135 near the Pawnee exit. A car driven by 19-year-old Princess Sesay ran into the back end of a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Russell Freshour of Wichita, KHP said.

The collision caused Freshour to drive off the road. His truck flipped over and hit a fence, KHP said.

Freshour and his passenger, 34-year-old Jamahl Reed of Newton, were seriously injured in the crash. Both were taken to Wesley Medical Center.

Sesay was uninjured in the crash. One of the two passengers in her car received minor injuries, KHP said.

