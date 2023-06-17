Ascension Via Christi to replace striking nurses with contracted workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi shared its plan to prepare for a one-day strike by nurses at two of its hospitals in Wichita and one in Austin, Texas.

Unionized nurses at Via Christi St. Francis and Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, and Ascension Seton Medical in Austin, plan to strike from Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 7 a.m. to Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7 a.m.

Ascension said it has contracted with a staffing agency that specializes in strikes to have “highly skilled and credentialed registered nurses” replace striking staff as soon as it begins. Due to the contractual obligation of a minimum of four days, Ascension said those who strike should not return to work until the morning of July 1.

Represented registered nurses have been advised to notify their manager by Friday, June 23, 2023, if they intend to work the day of the strike. Any registered nurses who work the day of the strike will work their regularly scheduled shifts during the contractual replacement period.

“We are disappointed that NNU has made the decision to proceed with a one-day strike, especially given the economic and logistical hardship this will present for our associates and their families, and the questions and concerns this action may cause our patients and their loved ones,” said the hospital system. “Patient safety is our top priority, and Ascension Via Christi is well prepared to remain open and care for our patients during this work stoppage event. We have a comprehensive contingency plan in place to ensure there is no disruption in care or service for those we are privileged to serve.”

12 News spoke with nurses who said they planned to participate in the one-day strike. They said when they went to serve their strike authorization to Ascension headquarters in St. Louis, they were met with no answer which spurred the strike.

“I myself wasn’t surprised, I was rather appalled. As I said, locking us out is locking the nurses out but it’s also locking the community and patients out. We were just delivering our strike notice, we weren’t going to tear the down walls or anything,” said Marvin Ruckle, a registered nurse at Ascension Via Christi.

Those in the nurses union said they want better wages and better workplace safety and security.

Jeremy Hill, the director of the Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University, said that compared to nursing wages across the country, registered nurses in Wichita aren’t on par.

“The wage is 77% of the nations, so, significantly less,” said Hill.

Ascension said it would prefer not to have to utilize the extended contracted services, given the current challenges in the healthcare industry. But the hospital system said it is following national best practices for contingency planning compliant with The Joint Commission, OSHA, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Ascension Via Christi has been bargaining in good faith with NNU to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on an initial contract that supports all, and we will honor the scheduled bargaining dates. Consistent with the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services (ERDs), we respect our associates’ right to organize themselves through union representation, as well as participate in a work stoppage event. However, this action is disconcerting and disappointing, given that there have only been five bargaining sessions for Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and one for Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph, and the bargaining teams continue to meet to do the extensive and diligent work of bargaining an initial collective bargaining agreement (which data show can take well over a year to complete).”

